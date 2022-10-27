Caesars Sportsbook is now live in Ohio

Bettors can sign up with the sportsbook and deposit funds.

Ohio bettors are able to access the sportsbook on desktop, iOS and Android.

US.- With legal sports betting on the horizon in Ohio, Caesars Entertainment has launhed Caesars Sportsbook in the state. The desktop site is live, and the app can be downloaded for iOS and Android.

Bettors in Ohio can register and deposit funds using an early registration offer so they can place their first wagers as soon as legalised sports betting starts on January 1, 2023.

“Ohio’s rich tradition of sports excellence speaks for itself,” said Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital. “Caesars Sportsbook is ready to match the pedigree and passion of Ohio sports fans with a sports wagering experience that treats them like royalty.”

Fans will also be able to sign up for the operator’s loyalty programme, Caesars Rewards. The scheme gives bettors Tier Credits and Rewards Credits for placing and winning bets, which can be used to unlock experiences.

The operator has a history in Ohio at horse racing and gaming destination Eldorado Gaming Downs in Columbus. When sports betting goes live in the state in January 2023, Caesars will launch a sportsbook at the location, which will accept cash-deposit sports wagers.

