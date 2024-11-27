TaDa Gaming invites players to discover “Trial of Phoenix”

“Ignite your passion for playing to win in this feature-packed slot game,” said the casino content provider about its latest release.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has risen to new heights of creativity with Trial of Phoenix. Offering cascading reels, scatters, multipliers and an expanding grid, players will be captivated by the gamification and win potential with every spin.

The fabled rebirth of the Phoenix sets the scene for a magical play. Beginning with three rows, six reels and 729 ways to win, trigger 12+ winning symbols and Phoenix Egg Scatters and the grid will expand to four rows with 4,069 ways to win. Land 18+ symbols and the grid will further extend to five rows with 15,625 ways to win. The grid will return to its original size after each spin and can expand in both the main game and the bonus rounds.

The fiery excitement rises further as every spin could trigger the cascading reels feature. Matching symbols along the same payline will give a win, with the symbols dropping to the bottom of the reels and locking into place. Each new spin with matching symbols and Scatters will also lock in place. The round will only end when no new symbols contribute to a win.

The Phoenix Egg Scatter has many parts to play: four eggs will award a 5x multiplier; five eggs give 10x; six bring 15x; seven lifts the multiplier to 20x; eight gives 25x; nine eggs for 30x and 10 glorious Phoenix eggs will award a significant 35x the winning payout!

Not content with generous multipliers, four+ Phoenix Egg Scatters will also trigger eight free spins and the bonus game. In this round, the cascading reels feature can also randomly upgrade one winning symbol to a higher value one to elevate the win potential to legendary levels.

TaDa’s signature design of bonuses triggering extra bonuses comes into play as identical, unlocked symbols on the reels in the bonus game can create a unique cascade for additional wins. Like the Phoenix rising, it’s an amazing event and can happen only once per round.

Add in 31,250x max win in Trial of Phoenix, and this is one slot in which players will be happy to be both judge and jury.

Sean Liu, director of Product Management, TaDa Gaming, said: “This is a captivating slot that brings a new excitement to mobile play. The balanced maths model and medium-high volatility enable both plentiful win potential and immersive gaming, enhanced with stunning animations. A diverse range of interconnecting features to maximise engagement has also received positive feedback.”

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency options, Trial of Phoenix is due for release on November 27, further adding to TaDa’s portfolio of high-impact, mobile first-slot games.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four new titles a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio. Renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing-shooting games, TaDa Gaming is proud to be driving innovation across the igaming landscape.