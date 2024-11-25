TaDa Gaming jump starts social play in Brazil with new platform: freeslotmatch.com

Fast-growing casino content provider powers up free play platform with initial LatAm launch.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is continuing its delivery of immersive play with the launch of free, social gaming platform, freeslotmatch.com.

Fully available to players in Brazil from November 27, 2024, with registration opening November 22, freeslotmatch.com merges socialisation and gamification through free play of its uniquely immersive slots. From launch, players will be able to enjoy the Fortune Gems, TriLuck™, DARKREEL™ and SurgeReel™ series. TaDa’s renowned crash, table and fishing-shooting games will be integrated subsequently.

The new platform will provide players with fair and accessible gaming opportunities that mirror the excitement of real gaming but without any monetary exposure. Its Slot Tournaments and Game Clash choices offer social interaction and multiplayer options to all legal-age players across Brazil regardless of experience.

Freeslotmatch.com delivers significant opportunities in gameplay including limited rounds, limited amounts, single-round win tournaments and cumulative win tournaments. Each game mode features different rules and reward mechanisms so a straightforward and intuitive user interface has been created.

There are no registration fees to join freeslotmatch.com. Sign-up is through email, Google, Facebook, Twitter or Telegram, linked to an email account for verification. Currently, all rewards will be sent to the email address registered to the player’s account.

Available in Portuguese, Spanish and English, freeslotmatch.com initially will be available to players in Brazil, but access to the free play gaming platform will be expanded internationally throughout 2025.

Andy Huang, CEO of TaDa Gaming, said: “Freeslotmatch.com has been developed to enable more players to enjoy free social gaming with our diverse and engaging slots in a risk-free environment.

“Players will be able to participate in online slot tournaments and enjoy the excitement, challenges and rewards on offer whilst benefitting from a secure learning process about the different types of games and strategies required for success.

“This is a significant and exciting development for us and our players. TaDa has built a strong presence in Brazil as a trusted content provider through quality localisation and exciting gameplay. By launching our new free play platform here, we will strengthen our connection with our players through improved experiences.”

Freeslotmatch.com will host TaDa’s library of 160+ games with content constantly updated. TaDa Gaming adds a minimum of four games a month to its diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape.