Soft2Bet to showcase turnkey and gamification solutions at ICE 2025 in Barcelona

Soft2Bet’s senior sales manager Ben Scopbie-Trumper will present the group’s latest casino gamification features and mechanics during the workshop “Gamification: what’s next?”, on 21 January at 2 PM at the Soft2Bet stand.

The workshop will provide an in-depth perspective into MEGA’s player engagement strategies and how they boost customer lifetime values, screentime and revenues, all the while providing sustainable business models and returns.

Soft2Bet’s turnkey solutions provide comprehensive online gaming and betting product portfolios to its B2B partners. The services are implemented to deliver full differentiation that increases LTVs through enhanced personalisation.

Available through off-the-shelf or bespoke packages that maintain operators’ flexibility, Soft2Bet’s data-driven insights optimise customer retention.

MEGA’s unique gamification options are delivered through a simple API-led integration process.

The ‘Gamification: what’s Next?’ workshop is a unique opportunity to discover how the iGaming industry’s leading gamification solution raises performance levels at the same time as it drives sustainable profitability and major revenue increases for operators.

The past 12 months have seen Soft2Bet obtain licences in major markets such as Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Greece and Romania. This regulatory and commercial expansion has been carried out in coordination with the launch of Soft2Bet brands in those countries and further extending its technology services to these territories to serve other partners. The group will be following all this up with swift expansions into new markets in 2025.

The next 12 months will also see Soft2Bet focus on New Jersey, a key igaming state in the US, and Spain, an important European market.

Martin Collins, chief business development officer at Soft2Bet, commented: “At the start of 2024 we wanted to focus on commercial growth and regulatory expansion and I’m delighted to say that we have achieved and in many cases surpassed those objectives. Our MEGA workshop will feature even more updates and insights into how gamification drives revenues for our partners. See you there!”