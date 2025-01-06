Pragmatic Play unleashes increasing multipliers in Aztec Smash

Aztec Smash is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play.

Pragmatic Play has introduced its latest release, a 7×7 slot that follows recent hits such as Money Stacks Megaways and Mining Rush.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Aztec Smash, a new cluster-pays game featuring increasing multipliers.

On any spin or tumble in this 7×7 slot, random symbols can be marked by the Smash Multiplier, which multiplies the value of a winning cluster by 10x for each marked symbol it includes.

Hitting 3-7 scatters triggers the bonus game with 10-30 free spins. During the feature, the Smash Multiplier starts at 10x. Each subsequent win that includes marked symbols increases the Smash Multiplier in increments of 10x up to 100x, then 100x up to 1,000x.

The bonus game can be retriggered, awarding up to 30 additional free spins for even more chances to land the 9,000x maximum win.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Aztec Smash is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play. Introducing random marked symbols with increasing multipliers, the jungle-themed game awards wins of up to 9,000x.”



