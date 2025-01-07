Gamzix at ICE 2025: Magic, luck, and a new look

Gamzix said ICE Barcelona will provide the perfect platform to showcase its transformation.

Press release.- Gamzix, a full-cycle slot provider, has announced its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025, taking place from January 20-22, marking a significant step forward for the company with its largest-ever booth (2A44), spanning 100 square meters. As one of the industry’s premier events, ICE Barcelona will provide the perfect platform for Gamzix to showcase its transformation.

Fresh booth concepts

In 2024, Gamzix began redefining its booth design, and this innovative approach continues to evolve in 2025. Moving beyond sharp angles and minimalism, Gamzix has embraced a dynamic, lively style featuring smoother, fluid shapes that break boundaries. This transformation aligns perfectly with Gamzix’s brand philosophy of tailoring every detail to each partner’s needs. The new design integrates the iconic black and yellow palette with fresh creative elements, delivering a booth experience that radiates innovation while staying true to Gamzix’s roots.

What awaits you at the booth?

Kicking off the year with a touch of magic and luck! The theme of the booth, ‘Mystical Slots of Fortune,’ invites visitors to immerse themselves in an enchanting atmosphere, reflecting the festive spirit. Gamzix will be the ones to reveal what the upcoming year holds for each of us, offering a glimpse into the fortunes that await.

Adding to the excitement, the company is bringing its most thrilling games to the stage, including Santa Sphere: Hold the Spin, Book of Zulu, and Royal Hot. Plus, prepare for a journey to the Wild West with our upcoming game, Billy Wild—an adventurous new release that’s sure to captivate!

Tarot Readings: Cards of Destiny

Discover what 2025 holds for you with tarot readings! Visit the mystical corner of Gamzix’s booth and let a professional tarot reader unveil insights about your future. Whether you’re curious about career, luck, or personal growth, this captivating experience is the perfect way to start the year with a touch of mystery and excitement.

Explore interactive experiences at Gamzix’s booth:

Claw Machine: “Fortune’s Gary Goose”

Test your luck and try to grab a plushie of Gamzix’s mascot, Gary the Goose. While not everyone may win, Gary, as a symbol of luck, is here to spread good fortune to everyone!

Fortune Cookies

Break open the cookie and discover what the future holds for you! Each visitor will be offered a cookie containing a personal “fortune” — a special message that adds a touch of mystery and excitement to your experience.

Selfie Mirror: “Reflections of Luck”

Snap a picture at a magical photo zone and take home a printed memory of your visit.

Refreshment Bar: “Elixirs of Enchantment”

Step into a bar and enjoy a variety of themed cocktails designed to refresh and recharge your energy while soaking in the magical vibe. Try the special creations like ‘Frosted Wishes,’ ‘Mystic Potion,’ and ‘Lucky Charm’—each one crafted to bring a touch of magic to your experience!

Quizzes and Merchandise:

Join mini-quizzes about Gamzix and its games for a chance to win exclusive merch, including tote bags, pins, magnets, and stickers.

Meet Gary the goose in a new role

Gamzix’s beloved mascot, Gary, will debut as a magician! He’ll entertain visitors with card tricks, coin illusions, and more. Don’t miss the chance to meet him and snap a photo — it’s sure to be a highlight of your visit.

Join Gamzix at booth 2A44 at ICE Barcelona 2025!

This conference is a great opportunity to connect, showcase Gamzix’s innovations, and engage with its friends and partners. The company said: “As your strategic partner, we’re not just a slot provider – we’re here to help you succeed!

“Come visit us for a warm welcome, insightful chats, opportunity to win presents, and a little glimpse into your bright and prosperous future with our games. We’re excited to share this journey with you!”