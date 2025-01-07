EGT Digital announces a new partnership deal with Casino.ua

EGT Digital’s portfolio, featuring a collection of nearly 100 video slots and fast games, will now be available on the Ukrainian platform.

Press release.- Casino.ua enriched its casino portfolio with EGT Digital’s gaming content. The provider is dedicated to creating high-quality solutions designed to help operators achieve their strategic goals. Their product portfolio features a collection of nearly 100 video slots and fast games, offering a variety of themes and mathematical models. This diverse lineup reflects the company’s commitment to delivering quality and variety in the gaming experience.

Alexandr Babenko, director of Casino.ua, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “Collaborating with EGT Digital is an exciting step forward for us. Their dedication to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible gaming experience to our players. We are confident that the addition of their diverse portfolio will not only enrich our offerings but also resonate strongly with our audience.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her positive expectations regarding the partnership: “We are happy to be collaborating with Casino.ua, as this cooperation gives us the opportunity to reach even more local players and further expand our presence in Ukraine. I am confident that our games will bring great diversity to the operator’s offerings and will very quickly rank among the most popular slots on the site, which will solidify EGT Digital’s position as one of the preferred providers of high-quality gaming solutions.”