BGaming kicks off 2025 with Spanish street artist collaboration in “When Art Meets Gaming” project

Nuriatoll has joined the project, strengthening the relationship between art and gaming.

Press release.- BGaming has unveiled its first artwork for 2025 as part of the company’s “When Art Meets Gaming” project, a creative venture designed to celebrate and promote local artists in the host cities of igaming exhibitions.

Barcelona-based street artist Nuriatoll, who has been involved in diverse art projects since 2014 and has worked with major brands like Adidas, Seat, and Johnny Walker, has joined the project. Her distinctive artistic style is characterised by her innovative use of graphic illustrations, geometric shapes, and flat images brought to life with a palette of vivid colours.

Nuriatoll’s artwork conveys powerful messages, challenging viewers to engage with wider societal issues. With her involvement in the “When Art Meets Gaming” project, Nuriatoll strengthens the relationship between art and gaming, encouraging a deeper connection between visitors and host cities.

The artist has uniquely reimagined characters from BGaming titles such as Wild Tiger, Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS, Aztec Magic Bonanza, Wild West TRUEWAYS, and Gemhalla, infusing her distinct style into each for the collaboration.

Attendees who wish to see Nuriatoll’s artwork in person can check it out across the BGaming’s stand wall (2E22), as well as on merchandise and gifts for partners and visitors. This marks the provider’s first “When Art Meets Gaming” collaboration of the new year, following eight successful collaborations with world-famous street artists in 2024 and 2023.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “After finding great success with ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ throughout the last two years, we are excited to kick 2025 off in style, working alongside one of Spain’s most creative street artists. ICE is one of the hottest events of the year, and this project is an excellent way to shine a light on this new host city.”

We are proud of the work we have done so far with the project, and Nuriatoll is another strong example of the kind of talented artist we like to highlight. We can’t wait to see how visitors react to her stunning artwork, and we’re excited to continue highlighting the power of both art and gaming.”

Nuriatoll, a Spanish street artist, said: “This collaboration is a challenge for me as an artist. It’s very interesting because it’s not about creating new characters but about giving them my vision and my personal touch while maintaining their essence. Also, I usually use geometry and very basic shapes in my designs, so I had to find a way to represent the features that make them more recognisable. Actually, it’s been a fun challenge!

“Lately, I have been very focused on painting murals on the street or in public spaces where there is a lot of hustle and noise. Being able to dedicate a few days to much more relaxed digital work has been a gift. I have been able to enjoy a lot all the processes, on a creative and experimental level.”

The company invites visitors to its stand 2E22 at ICE Barcelona to experience the exclusive artwork.