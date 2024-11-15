TaDa Gaming successfully enters the Italian market with Pixelo partnership

The provider enhances content offerings with unique Fishing-Shooting arcade releases and gamification tools.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has entered the Italian iGaming market with renowned platform provider, Pixelo, as part of its European growth strategy.

Known for its diverse and exciting portfolio of slots, table games, crash, bingo and Plinko, alongside the recent launch of its gamification tools, GiftCode and WIN CARD, TaDa Gaming has enjoyed a positive reception across numerous regulated markets throughout 2024.

The new partnership with Pixelo marks its first entry into Italy and is already creating a sensation with players. Magical theme release Ali Baba and the Plinko games have landed well but it is TaDa’s unique Fishing-Shooting games that have particularly resonated.

Perceiving this new style of arcade release as a literal game changer in the industry, Pixelo and TaDa Gaming have been working together to introduce these exciting and immersive releases to the Italian iGaming market and Ocean King Jackpot especially is already creating significant traction with players.

Renowned in Asia as the No. 1 provider of Fishing-Shooting games, TaDa Gaming has seen uplifts in rounds played and increased deposits with clients who choose to integrate its Fishing-Shooting games, which also include Fortune King Jackpot, Mega Fishing and Jackpot Fishing. This immediate impact with Pixelo in Italy is especially gratifying due to the short timeframe in which the two companies have been collaborating.

Pixelo is an established iGaming platform that has led the Italian market for many years. Their services are known for their flexibility, scalability, high-security standards and smooth integration. Offering multi-device support, real-time systems and a high-performance infrastructure, Pixelo delivers unparalleled efficiency and support to its clients.

A wide exposure across multiple verticals including casino, sportsbook, bingo and lottery enabled the highly regulated and licenced operator to build its reputation on integrity and innovation. Ensuring continuous tier-one content provision has maintained its position as a premium brand in Italy, driven key market trends and ensured quality playing experiences.

Andy Huang, CEO, TaDa Gaming, said: “Partnering with Pixelo is doubly exciting for TaDa Gaming: we are entering a new market with a leading operator who shares our commitment to quality gaming, and who is enabling us to realise the enormous potential of our Fishing-Shooting releases in a new market.”

Then, he added: “We are delighted that not only TaDa’s unique Fishing-Shooting games have resonated with players in Italy but our diverse portfolio of slots, crash and Plinko is also a success in such a short time. Thanks to Pixelo’s seamless integration process and professionalism, our collaboration to date has been both smooth and highly effective. We are looking forward to delivering exciting play in iGaming together.”

Meanwhile, Lucio Pellecchia, CEO of Pixelo SRL, followed: ‘With TaDa Gaming as our strategic partner, aligning with our ongoing pursuit of innovation and excellence, we will further expand our already extensive offering, reach new market segments, and solidify our position in the industry.”

“We are excited about this collaboration and are confident that our customers will appreciate this new value proposition. The exclusivity of this partnership represents a unique opportunity for both brands to grow and strengthen their presence in the Italian market. Thanks to our integration hub, we will be able to offer all interested gaming operators, all of TaDa Gaming’s games, and especially the extraordinary Fishing-Shooting Games, an absolute novelty in our market,” Pellecchia said.

TaDa Gaming currently releases a minimum of four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global iGaming landscape.