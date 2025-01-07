FBM prepares a sparkling exhibition for ICE Barcelona with the debut of Croc’s Lock

The brand has prepared a compelling selection of slots and video bingo to showcase at the expo.

Press release.- ICE Barcelona is just around the corner, and Every Spark Counts for FBM as it kicks off the first tradeshow 2025. The global gaming brand will debut its thrilling new slot, Croc’s Lock, while bringing the exciting Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees and the Flash Link bingo series to European soil for the first time. These highlights lead an impactful lineup of casino games, showcased from January 20th to 22nd at Booth 3H30, Fira Barcelona Gran Via.

The FBM Group is starting its annual tradeshow calendar with a bang. The brand has prepared a compelling selection of slots and video bingo designed to elevate land-based casino operations, and there are plenty of reasons to visit the booth. In total, FBM brings 24 casino games distributed by seven product lines.

Vitor Francisco, Director at FBM, commented: “We are coming to this edition of ICE Barcelona with great enthusiasm. The portfolio we have built over the months gives us confidence for an impactful exhibition, and we can’t wait to see the visitors’ reactions to our diverse gaming series—particularly FBM’s latest slot creation, Croc’s Lock”.

Croc’s Lock: call super croc and hit that pot!

FBM has chosen ICE Barcelona as the debut stage for Croc’s Lock. Super Croc is the hero featured in this slot theme filled with adrenaline. The main action happens on the central reel with the Lock feature. Each time Super Croc lands in the central position, it liberates the lock symbols and allows players to open a bonus with one or two multi-accumulators.

Extra Spins and Extra Coins are the two multi-accumulators of the game. The first increases the number of free rounds, giving players more chances to get an epic win, while the second changes the reels to land more lock symbols.

But that is not all, as the Croc’s Lock includes four progressive jackpots – Mini, Minor, Major and Grand – which can be accessed through the jackpot vault symbol in either the main game or the bonus.

Unveiling Auria casino cabinet’s full potential

In the slots segment, FBM is also bringing Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees to Europe for the first time. This game includes a dynamic game mechanic based on the Prosperity, Strength, and Fortune bonsais, which unlock up to seven winning bonus combinations.

The two themes of Jí Hǎo Link Spirits, the four slots of Jí Hǎo Link, and the eight games of the FBM Spin & Win collection complete the slots offer available at Booth 3H30.

In the video bingo category, Flash Link takes the lead. Pharaoh’s Legacy, Ka-Ching Baby, The Vault Heist, and Magic Tales are the four titles included in this gaming series only available in Mexico. They are ready to delight bingo fans with a link bonus including three jackpots: Minor Major and Grand. 30 Mania!, Rubingo, Bingo-Go, Catch the Gold, and Cash O’Clock are the five Progressive Series titles completing the video bingo display at ICE Barcelona.

All 24 FBM casino games will run on the Auria casino cabinet. The latest model designed by the brand will host the video bingos and slots selected for the event in its Tri, Inversa, Journey and Maxima configurations. On this edition of ICE Barcelona, Auria is proving why it is an efficient, adaptable, customizable, ergonomic, practical, and elegant casino cabinet model that every casino must have.

70 online casino games to try and one solidarity mission to join

Beyond the sparkling land-based display, FBM Group will also present 70 online casino games crafted by FBMDS. The new Infinity Series collection of video bingos, the Champion Tales and Ronaldinho Crash games headline this diverse portfolio.

FBM Foundation is part of the booth experience once again. The corporate social responsibility project of the FBM Group invites all visitors to join the keepy-uppy challenge and contribute to the collective score that will benefit families in need.