Eduardo Aching: “At ICE, the goal is to give different customer segments the most convenient access to connect with Konami products”

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Eduardo Aching, vice president of International Gaming Operations at Konami Gaming, spoke about the company’s attendance at ICE Barcelona and the plans Konami has for this year.

What key goals does Konami have for ICE Barcelona 2025, and how do you plan to engage with igaming operators?

For the inaugural ICE Barcelona, Konami has secured two different exhibit spaces: Stand #2L38, featuring igaming releases, and Stand #3H60, featuring traditional land-based releases. The goal is to give different customer segments the most convenient access to connect with Konami products and our people. For new and existing igaming customers, Konami Stand #2L38 is the perfect destination to demo the latest upcoming titles, powered by our owned remote gaming server (RGS).

During ICE 2025, new arrivals like K-Pow! Pig will be featured. What impact do you expect it to have?

K-Pow! Pig is among the big showcase releases of ICE 2025. It is an omni-channel slot series, arriving for casino land-based and online enjoyment in 2025. An original new linked progressive, K-Pow! Pig is debuting on Konami’s DIMENSION cabinet line, as well as our RGS with HTML5 delivery—compatible across smartphones, tablets, and desktop devices. For our partners with both land-based and online sites, this omni-channel approach is central to reaching today’s casino players with cross-platform gaming opportunities, whenever and wherever they prefer.

Konami’s Stand #3H60 will highlight the award-winning SYNKROS casino management system and its new advancements for 2025. How do these innovations enhance the casino experience?

From behaviour-based player communications and offers, to floorwide casino bonusing, Konami’s SYNKROS casino management system has some of the best marketing tools in the industry. And it is all powered through a robust, real-time environment with 99.9 per cent uptime.

Additionally, our team is continually developing new tools and features based on customer feedback. One of our most recent such tools is SYNKROS Drink System, an all-in-one, digital drink ordering system that supports everything from the at-machine consumer menu interface to the backend administrative workflow. It allows casino properties to offer digital drink ordering to players directly from an electronic gaming machine (EGM) LCD touchscreen. The menus created within SYNKROS Drink System can be offered to carded and/or uncarded players, according to property configuration.

And once drinks are ordered by patrons on the casino floor, employees will be able to view and manage the requests coming through directly in the SYNKROS Drink System, with visibility to date and time of order, drink type, Zone, Bank, Patron ID, Patron Name, and much more.

What strategies will you use to drive growth in key European markets like the UK, Portugal, and Spain?

Konami’s igaming business celebrated a number of high-profile expansions in 2024, which we’re focused on continuing in the immediate and long-term future. European market growth is a key focus, especially in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, and others. Our strategy is to build connection and engagement with igaming operators, as we continue to add record game series to Konami’s online offering.

What other gaming events are you planning to attend in 2025?

Konami is planning to increase its presence at industry tradeshow events in 2025 to better reach customers—both longtime partners and new connections. ICE Barcelona, SBC Summit Rio, Peru Gaming Show, Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, SBC Summit Americas, and G2E Las Vegas are among the events where our Konami team looks forward to the possibility of meeting.