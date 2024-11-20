TaDa Gaming aims to bolster gamification for players across Europe and LatAm with WIN CARD

According to the company, WIN CARD is an engagement tool tailored to deliver immersive gaming in new markets.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is continuing its strategy of enhancing player engagement and retention through gamification. Following its successful reception across Asia, the award-winning content provider has introduced WIN CARD to players in Europe and Latin America.

Designed to increase long-term engagement, WIN CARD enables players to jump straight to the main bonus feature when they successfully achieve a daily mission, join a tournament or reach a certain stage.

Offering six levels, the more difficult the task, the higher the WIN CARD value and the greater the sense of player achievement as they work their way to the ultimate Golden Card.

To keep players both enthralled and engaged, there are numerous ways to obtain WIN CARD: successful completion of Daily Missions; by joining tournaments; and participating in any collection activity. This variety in ways to succeed creates huge anticipation and immersive play.

With the focus on enhancing the gaming experience through offering genuine challenges to ramp up excitement, WIN CARD also delivers rewards which can either be stored to encourage players to return to a specific game, thereby increasing retention levels, or set with expiration dates to be time-sensitive for tournaments and promos, raising the excitement levels.

A minimum balance is required. With each stage successfully reached, players will see WIN CARD fly into the backpack icon on the screen. This will automatically create a record of levels reached, cards awarded with time limits and expiration dates, activation usage and bonus rewards.

The gamification tool is integrated into the games by TaDa ensuring that minimal effort is required from operators, whilst still delivering maximum gamification. From a portfolio of 160+ diverse games, operators can tailor promotions, seasonal campaigns and VIP events as WIN CARD is applicable to the majority of releases within the TaDa library.

To date, operators who have included WIN CARD in their initial games’ integration through TaDa’s single API, have seen an average take up of 60 per cent+ and new game release engagement lifting by 15 per cent+. With Daily Active Users increasing by 35 per cent during the Missions, Events and Competitions, players are clearly voting with their thumbs in appreciation.

Andy Huang, CEO, TaDa Gaming, said: “Players have told us that they want more challenges, missions and goals to work towards. WIN CARD is the perfect response to this desire for increased gamification as it offers a dynamic series of options and choices for acquisition. It is not just about a bonus but about creating a different way to enhance play for users and a successful route for increased engagement and retention for operators.”

The constantly growing TaDa gamification suite, which includes earlier product launch GiftCode, has been designed to improve game performance and perception. This is achieved through optimising player engagement and retention while simultaneously boosting revenue and adding value for operators.

To find out more about WIN CARD, TaDa invites users to visit its website or request a meeting with one of the members of its business development team.