TG Lab makes Brazil debut with Stake

TG Lab to deliver world-class PAM, front-end and bespoke mobile apps to one of Brazil’s most popular brands as it eyes up further global expansion in 2025.

Press release.- Global omnichannel platform provider TG Lab has entered the regulated Brazilian market, where it will power leading sportsbook and casino operator, Stake.

The entry into Brazil marks TG Lab’s third market launch with Stake, following Colombia and Peru earlier in 2024. This strategic partnership is expected to flourish in 2025 with further regulated market entries in the pipeline.

TG Lab’s milestone entry into Brazil underscores the platform provider’s commitment to empowering global and regional gambling operators in regulated markets, with its proven, innovative and highly localised platform.

Stake will gain access to TG Lab’s omnichannel platform, which offers a full-stack solution as well as a flexible set of modules for the operator to elevate its offering across this newly regulated market.

This expansion is bolstered by TG Lab’s recent acquisition of local Brazilian platform provider and game studio, SysGaming – which has allowed the leading platform provider to deliver bespoke, real-time content and support to LatAm partners in their local language.

Commenting on the announcement, TG Lab chief executive officer Ugnius Simelionis said: “Stake is a true powerhouse of the gambling industry, having become a household name around the world. Our track record of success with them across LatAm is the reason why they have chosen us to take the brand live in Brazil.

“TG LAB has ambitious plans to make big moves across Latin America – and Brazil presents the perfect opportunity for us to showcase how we offer the best localised B2B product on the market.”

TG Lab has continued to grow its footprint across regulated markets over the last 12 months, having entered six new regulated territories – including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Kazakhstan.

Throughout 2025, the platform provider plans to continue this expansion across regulated markets around the world. Having made significant headway in dominating the Latin American market, TG Lab is also eyeing up new growth opportunities in North America after being granted a licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) in December 2024.



