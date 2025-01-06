EGT has appointed a new director of its office in Argentina

Christian Graffigna took the position in December.

Press release.- EGT‘s office in Argentina has a new director: Christian Graffigna, who took the position in December 2024.

He graduated from the prestigious UADE (The Argentine University of Enterprise) and studied a PAD at the management school of the University of Piura in Peru and at IESE Business School. Graffigna has extensive professional experience in the gaming and entertainment sectors. Previously, he worked at CIRSA and Luckia and for the last 7 years served as the general manager of Starbay Casino in Panama. He joins EGT with the firm intention of turning the company into one of the leading suppliers of gaming equipment in Argentina.

Graffigna said: “I am very happy to join EGT’s international team of talented and successful professionals, thanks to whom the company is in the industry’s elite on a global level. I have an ambitious strategy for the development of the office in Argentina, which I believe will be successfully implemented to justify the trust placed in me.”

Meanwhile, Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and Vice President of Sales & Marketing at EGT, also shared her positive expectations regarding this appointment: “I am glad that Christian Graffigna will head our office in Argentina. This is a market with enormous potential for our products, and I am confident that he has the vision and leadership qualities necessary to position us among the key players in the local gaming industry.”