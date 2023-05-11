SuperBook Sports launches in Maryland

SuperBook is the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland.

Players can now download the SuperBook Sports app or visit the website to place bets.

US.- SuperBook Sports, a Las Vegas-based sportsbook, has launched its online and land-based sports betting offering in Maryland. Players in the state can download the SuperBook Sports app or visit the website to place bets or wager in person at the SuperBook Bar & Restaurant at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the home of the Baltimore Orioles.

Last year, SuperBook Sports signed a partnership with the MLB team. The physical location offers 38 televisions and an LED wall for watching live sports events.

SuperBook Sports operates in seven other US states: Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey, Tennessee, Iowa and Ohio.

SuperBook Sports chief executive Mark Lipparelli said: “It’s an exciting time in sports, especially with the outstanding season the Orioles are having. We’re delighted to launch SuperBook Sports and our SuperBook Bar & Restaurant for sports fans in Maryland.”

Orioles’ senior vice president and chief revenue officer TJ Brightman added: “SuperBook is a leader in sports betting in the US and we are excited about this new activation and fan experience at Camden Yards. The SuperBook Bar & Restaurant is state-of-the-art.”

In April, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission issued a mobile sports wagering licence to SuperBook, the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in the state. Maryland opened its legal online sports betting market in November 2022, following the launch of retail wagering in December 2021. At a press conference announcing the opening, governor Larry Hogan estimated that the state could see $30m in revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027.

Maryland sports wagering handle totals $385.9m in March

Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks registered a handle of $385.9m in March, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounting for 95.9 per cent of the total at $370.2m.

Sportsbooks generated a single-month record of $5.3m in contributions to the state. Mobile wagering accounted for $5.1m in contributions to the state during March, while retail sportsbooks contributed $198,953.