Maryland sports wagering handle totals $385.9m in March

The mobile handle accounted for 95.9 per cent of all bets.

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency released March’s figures.

US.- Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks registered a handle of $385.9m in March according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounting for 95.9 per cent of the total at $370.2m.

Sportsbooks generated a single-month record of $5.3m in contributions to the state. Mobile wagering accounted for $5.1m in contributions to the state during March, while retail sportsbooks contributed $198,953.

The return to the state was 89.9 per cent more than the previous high of $2.7m in February. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin said: “There are a few events on the calendar that really drive sports wagering participation, and the NCAA basketball tournament every March is right at the top of that list.

“This was the first time that mobile wagering on March Madness was available in Maryland, and as our market continues to mature, we’re pleased to see it generate a strong contribution to education funding.”

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021, with the mobile sports betting market opening on November 22 2022. Long Shot’s/Betfred Sportsbook commenced operations on February 9, 2023, becoming the state’s eighth mobile sportsbook.