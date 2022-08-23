SuperBook Sports to enter Maryland with Baltimore Orioles partnership

The deal is subject to approval from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission.

The deal will include a retail sportsbook sports lounge at Camden Yards ballpark.

US.- Sports betting operator SuperBook Sports is to enter Maryland’s sports betting market after signing a partnership with MLB team the Baltimore Orioles. It will operate a retail sportsbook sports lounge at the club’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

SuperBook does not currently have a Maryland sports wagering licence soo the partnership will be subject to approval from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

Fans will be able to place bets while watching live games. SuperBook also plans to take online bets. The deal will include SuperBook branding at the venue, such as on the centre field scoreboard, home plate signage and on on-site activations during games. The operator’s brand will be featured in the MLB Ballpark app and on social media.

T.J. Brightman, Orioles chief revenue officer, said in a statement: “The Orioles are thrilled to partner with SuperBook to enhance our gameday experience with the introduction of their first-ever on-premise sports lounge.

“While our organisation is striving to build the next World Series contender in Charm City, we are constantly exploring unique opportunities to engage with Birdland’s diverse fanbase and welcome new visitors to downtown Baltimore. The addition of a SuperBook sportsbook only reinforces our iconic ballpark’s standing as one of the premier entertainment destinations in the region.”

Kristen Mackey, SuperBook Sports VP of marketing, added: “SuperBook Sports is excited about this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles. The heritage and tradition of the Orioles brand fits perfectly with the SuperBook brand. To be a part of ‘the ballpark that forever changed baseball’ is an honor, and we look forward to bringing a one of a kind sports lounge experience to fans.

“The future of the Orioles is bright, and we look forward to continuing to grow together for years to come.”

Maryland’s legal retail sports betting launched in December 2021, with Governor Larry Hogan placing the first bet at the MGM National Harbor.

Maryland sportsbooks handle drops to $19m in June

Maryland’s five sportsbooks registered a sports betting handle of $19m in June, a decrease of 17.2 per cent compared to May’s $23.1m. According to the report released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, gross gaming revenue from sports wagering plummeted 57.4 per cent to $1.3m, down from $3.1m in May.

Maryland collected $189,323 in taxes for June, lifting the total for the year to $2.4m. Since sports betting began in Maryland in December, sportsbooks have handled nearly $175m and paid out $155m. That’s generated nearly $2.9m for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.