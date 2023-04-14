SuperBook launches mobile sportsbook operations in Maryland

SBOpco, doing business as SuperBook, has received the licence from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission.

US.- The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission has issued a mobile sports wagering licence to SuperBook. The firm is the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland.

SuperBook successfully completed a controlled demonstration of its mobile sports wagering platform, during which customers participated in live wagering. Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff ensured that SuperBook complied with all required procedures and that its systems functioned properly.

SuperBook has a partnership with MLB team the Baltimore Orioles. It will operate a retail sportsbook sports lounge at the club’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

In March, Maryland’s 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks registered a handle of $385.9m, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 95.9 per cent of the total at $370.2m.

Sportsbooks generated a single-month record of $5.3m in contributions to the state. Mobile wagering accounted for $5.1m in contributions and retail sportsbooks $198,953.

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched in December 2021, with the mobile sports betting market opening on November 22, 2022. Long Shot’s/Betfred Sportsbook commenced operations on February 9, 2023, becoming the state’s eighth mobile sportsbook.

Gaming Innovation Group secures licences in Maryland and Pennsylvania

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured licences in the US states of Maryland and Pennsylvania. The company received an online sports betting operator licence in Maryland and a fully interactive gaming manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania.

GiG plans to launch the Crab Sports brand in Maryland, where the online gambling market opened in November 2022. In Pennsylvania, the Gaming Control Board’s license will allow it to eventually launch its brand via a partnership with one of its existing partners.