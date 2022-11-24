Maryland governor estimates $30m in sports betting revenue for 2023

With online sports betting now live in Maryland, Larry Hogan thinks the state could see almost $100m by 2027.

US.- With online sports betting now live in Maryland, governor Larry Hogan has estimated that the state could see $30m in revenue in 2023 and almost $100m by 2027. At a press conference announcing the opening of the market, Hogan said the state and its schools will benefit from revenue generated.

Hogan said: “This process took longer than it should have, but we are excited that this launch is in time for fans to place their bets on all the Thanksgiving Day NFL action, college football rivalry weekend, this week’s slate of NBA games, the 2022 World Cup, and this Sunday’s Ravens and Commanders games.

“In addition to allowing Marylanders to bet on the NFL, March Madness, and so much more, sports betting is helping us keep these critical dollars in the state, and is providing another critical revenue source for Maryland schools. It is anticipated to bring in up to $30 million in revenue next year, and that total is expected to reach nearly $100 million by 2027.”

Maryland’s mobile sports betting market opened on November 23. Of the 10 operators awarded licences by Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC), seven had completed testing in order to launch on day one.

Catena Media launches online sports betting affiliation in Maryland

Catena Media has launched online sports betting affiliation in Maryland. Affiliation operations are being conducted through Catena Media’s network of national brands such as LegalSportsReport.com, GamingToday.com, TheLines.com and Lineups.com. The group is also operating via regional websites such as PlayMaryland.com.

Ryan Harper, Catena Media vice president North America – Revenue, said: “As with the Kansas launch in September, we expect a strong result from the Maryland go-live. The timing is excellent, given that we are in week 12 of the NFL season and have the added bonus of the World Cup kicking off this week.”