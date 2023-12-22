SOFTSWISS triumphs at Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023

The awards celebrate companies that implement best practices in their industry.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an international tech supplier for the iGaming industry, has announced its achievements at Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023.

Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards Programme is renowned for recognising extraordinary accomplishments of local business entrepreneurs across various sectors, including finance, banking, industry, aviation, real estate, IT, and gaming. These awards celebrate companies that implement best practices in their industry, creating a market edge and enduring value.

Ivan Montik awarded Best Technology Entrepreneur of the Year

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, was honoured with the Best Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Since establishing the company in 2009, Montik has been the driving force behind SOFTSWISS, guiding it to unparalleled success in the iGaming industry through his innovative leadership and strategic acumen. The company now employs 1,700+ people.

Montik’s strategic focus on IT and market leadership, coupled with fostering a culture of quick decision-making and team empowerment, has led to the development of groundbreaking products and innovative solutions. Notably, the Crypto Casino Solution by SOFTSWISS was the first in the iGaming industry to leverage the potential of digital currencies. In 2023, SOFTSWISS celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Crypto Casino Solution, marking a decade of pioneering the integration of cryptocurrency with online gaming.

Tatyana Kaminskaya recognised as Best Gaming Technology Entrepreneur

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, was awarded the Best Gaming Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Under her leadership, the Game Aggregator has evolved into a premier game aggregation platform, boasting an expansive catalogue of 16,000+ games from over 200 providers.

The introduction of the Game Aggregator’s Tournament Tool has significantly enhanced player engagement and retention, making Kaminskaya a remarkable figure in a traditionally male-dominated sector.

Olga Resiga honoured as Best Female Gaming Entrepreneur

Olga Resiga, chief business development officer at SOFTSWISS, has shown exceptional expertise in the iGaming sector. Instrumental in SOFTSWISS’ recent strategic move into the LatAm market, Olga has been a key player in fostering innovation and achieving significant revenue growth for the company.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, revealed: “I am sincerely appreciative and honoured to be recognised alongside my esteemed colleagues at Malta’s Best Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023. This recognition is not just a personal milestone; it’s a testament to the collective effort and unwavering dedication of the entire SOFTSWISS team. Our achievements in winning three prestigious awards underscore our deep commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of technological excellence. I am immensely proud of the extraordinary talent and progressive thinking at SOFTSWISS that continually drives our company to new heights.”

This year, SOFTSWISS’ commitment to innovation was further highlighted as the company recently secured the Brand IDOL of the Year award, a significant recognition in the industry.

