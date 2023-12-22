EUR 3m Jackpot hit with EUR 0.8 bet on SOFTSWISS Casino Platform

The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has announced a record-breaking jackpot win of EUR 2,997,688.8 at N1 Casino.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, a top-notch software for online casinos, has announced a record-breaking jackpot win of EUR 2,997,688.8 at N1 Casino, secured with a modest bet of just EUR 0.8.

A player from Finland achieved this monumental win at N1 Casino, an online project powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. The Christmas win happened during a session of Templar Tumble 2 Dream Drop, a game developed by Relax Gaming, one of the leading iGaming content suppliers.

Simon Hammon, CEO at Relax Gaming, shared his excitement: “Dream Drop Jackpots have seen twelve Mega winners since launched in 2022, an incredible feat and a differentiating quality we are very proud of. What’s more, the engagement and retention rates continue to soar, which is fantastic to see over the festive period. We truly hope we’ve contributed to creating the most memorable Christmas for this lucky winner. Congratulations!”

Yaroslav Laptev, deputy CEO at N1 Partners Group, expresses delight at the extraordinary win: “We congratulate our player who hit the biggest possible Mega Jackpot with a EUR 0.80 bet. This is truly mind-blowing, and we are sincerely happy for our player — after all, this is what N1 Casino is all about, making such a one-in-a-lifetime event possible for any player out there.”

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, expressed his thoughts on the significant win: “First of all, this win further highlights the fairness of the entire industry. Not only high rollers have a chance for a huge win. It serves as a testament to SOFTSWISS’ ongoing dedication to delivering a secure and transparent gaming platform for the industry.

What is also important for operators is that such big wins attract vast attention to the projects, encouraging current players to engage more and attracting new ones. It underscores the importance of using Jackpots and other engagement tools for operators.”

Jackpots are becoming increasingly popular in the industry, enabling iGaming brands to improve their key metrics significantly. For example, according to the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator case study, metrics such as the average deposit, average bet, average bet count, average turnover, and many others are growing after jackpot implementation.