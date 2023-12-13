SOFTSWISS Crypto Casino Solution celebrates 10th anniversary

More than 70 per cent of all projects powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform support digital currencies with 15 per cent of monthly payments made in crypto.

Press release.- In the swiftly evolving landscape of gambling regulations, crypto-friendly solutions appear to be more promising than ever. According to the 2024 iGaming Trends Report, crypto payments are marking a long-term trend profoundly influencing the dynamics of online gambling ecosystems.

It is worth noting that back in 2013, SOFTSWISS became the first technological company to leverage the potential of digital currencies, leading the way in their integration into the iGaming industry. Commencing with Bitcoin, SOFTSWISS has broadened its cryptocurrency offering to encompass nearly 20 digital coins. Now, the SOFTSWISS Crypto Casino Solution is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The adoption of crypto payments is hardly surprising, given the range of its unique features and strengths that significantly amplify the efficacy and appeal of online transactions:

High Transaction Capacity : Cryptoprocesing by CoinsPaid, used in the SOFTSWISS Crypto Casino Solution, ensures an exceptionally high throughput of payments, nearing 100 per cent.

: Cryptoprocesing by CoinsPaid, used in the SOFTSWISS Crypto Casino Solution, ensures an exceptionally high throughput of payments, nearing 100 per cent. Swift Transaction Speed: Cryptocurrency payments ensure an expeditious and efficient process, allowing for swift receipt of funds after transactions.

Cryptocurrency payments ensure an expeditious and efficient process, allowing for swift receipt of funds after transactions. Cost-Effectiveness: Operators gain a cost-effective advantage through reduced fees.

Operators gain a cost-effective advantage through reduced fees. Simplified KYC Procedure: The streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure alleviates operator support teams’ operational burden during withdrawal processes.

The streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) procedure alleviates operator support teams’ operational burden during withdrawal processes. Maximum Anonymity: Players can maintain maximum anonymity when making deposits due to minimised disclosure of personal information or identifiable data.

“In the iGaming industry, integrating digital coins is not only a trend but a strategic imperative. The significance of cryptocurrency lies in its ability to transcend traditional payment barriers, offering players a secure and efficient financial experience. This innovative approach caters to the evolving preferences of tech-savvy users and positions iGaming operators at the forefront of digital innovation in an increasingly dynamic market. As cryptocurrencies continue to redefine financial norms, their role in iGaming becomes pivotal for operators seeking to stay competitive and meet the expectations of a modern, diverse player base,” summarises Max Trafimovich, Chief Commercial Officer at SOFTSWISS.

Driven by the unwavering commitment to elevating player experience, in 2022, SOFTSWISS introduced the In-Game Currency Conversion feature, allowing players with crypto holdings to seamlessly partake in games initially designed for fiat currency transactions. One year post-launch, 85 per cent of all bets in crypto casinos powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform were made via the feature.

As a pioneer in crypto-friendly solutions, SOFTSWISS recognises its responsibility as an industry trendsetter and wholeheartedly imparts its extensive expertise. The quarterly presentation of thorough analytical reports detailing the state of crypto within the iGaming sector serves as a valuable resource for fellow market participants. This proactive approach not only fosters industry stakeholders’ awareness but also facilitates a deeper understanding of prevailing trends, empowering them to make informed forecasts and strategic decisions with confidence.

Furthermore, SOFTSWISS is set to embark on a series of in-depth podcasts focused on cryptocurrency topics. These podcasts will feature insights and discussions led by the company’s top experts from C-level management, providing a valuable opportunity for audiences to delve into the intricacies of crypto-related subjects. The official launch of crypto podcasts is coming soon.