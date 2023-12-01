SOFTSWISS becomes iGaming Brand IDOL 2023

SOFTSWISS was honoured with the Brand IDOL of the Year Award, marking a significant milestone in the company.

SOFTSWISS innovative products for the iGaming industry celebrates its resounding success at the iGaming IDOL Awards 2023.

Press release.- The annual iGaming IDOL Awards brings together the industry’s best and brightest talent in the heart of Malta. The event stands as a symbol of excellence and recognition in the ever-evolving realm of online gambling. SOFTSWISS was honoured with the Brand IDOL of the Year Award, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey of expertise.

SOFTSWISS is bolstering its brand awareness and recognition through creative and eye-catching marketing activities. This effort extends across the vibrant island of Malta, the entire European region, as well as promising markets in LatAm and Asia. The success achieved by SOFTSWISS’ acclaimed campaigns, including “Bringing the Heat,” “Make Your Business a Classic,” and “Grab Success,” not only underscores the company’s mastery in crafting marketing masterpieces but also expertly embodies the fundamental tenets of its brand philosophy.

“We are truly honoured to stand among the industry’s best and brightest at the esteemed iGaming IDOL. This accolade is a testament to the collective passion and dedication of our team. As we celebrate this prominent win, let it fuel our commitment to understanding customer needs, crafting top-tier products, fostering creativity, and pursuing exceptional ventures in the dynamic iGaming world,” shares Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS, expressing her thrill with the triumph.

The Brand IDOL of the Year award, a significant recognition of SOFTSWISS’ outstanding marketing prowess, adds to the 2023 lineup of the esteemed EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards and Best Marketing Campaign at EiGE Awards.