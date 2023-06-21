Real Money function to reinforce SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s Tournament Tool

The new feature strategically excludes bonuses from the equation, providing a compelling incentive for players to engage in real-money bets.

Press release.- The ‘Only Real Money’ setting is the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s new update to its recently launched Tournament Tool. The feature allows operators to calculate tournament results based solely on real-money bets and wins, thereby ensuring a greater focus on players who generate real profit for casinos.

Previously, tournament results were determined by including both bonus and real-money bets in the calculation process. The new feature strategically excludes bonuses from the equation, providing a compelling incentive for players to engage in real-money bets. By unlocking this opportunity, the Game Aggregator anticipates a surge in deposits and, consequently, real business revenue growth for operators.

As a result, operators can now curate events on their platforms, leveraging more profit-generating mechanics. The ‘Only Real Money’ logic amplifies the efficiency of the Tournament Tool while allowing operators to increase their revenue streams and elevate retention rates without compromising the thrill for tournament enthusiasts.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, sees great value in this new feature and states: “The ‘Only Real Money’ setting brings cost-effectiveness into play, enhancing the efficiency of tournaments and accelerating their payback. By redirecting the costs towards real profit rather than bonus turnover, casinos can ensure that their investments in players generate substantial returns.”

To facilitate the flawless operation of the new feature, the active involvement of casinos is pivotal. By engaging in the process, operators will have the opportunity to set configurations on their side and collaborate with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator to establish the criteria for qualifying bets. Based on the received information, the product team will be able to highlight bonus-based wins and keep them separately from the leaderboard. This capability underscores the Game Aggregator’s commitment to meeting the diverse goals and needs of its operators and showcases the adaptability and versatility of its proposition.

Overall, this year is brimming with significant achievements for the Game Aggregator. Building on the previous success, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has secured the prestigious ‘Aggregator Platform’ title at the EGR B2B Awards 2023 reaffirming its position as an industry leader in innovation for the second year in a row. And the introduction of the Tournament Tool, now featuring the ‘Only Real Money’ functionality, exemplifies the team’s unwavering commitment to excellence through technological innovation.

