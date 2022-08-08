SOFTSWISS Sportsbook introduces additional Integration method – iFrame

By incorporating this update, more clients will have the opportunity to use the product offer along with the API integration or to launch directly on the sports betting platform.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook is expanding its functionality by introducing an additional iFrame integration method. This update will allow more clients to take advantage of the product offer alongside an API integration or a direct launch on the sports betting platform.

Integration via iFrame is a convenient way to launch an online betting brand, makes the product more flexible, allowing the client to create individual solutions to their own needs. Earlier, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook clients could use API integration only. The iFrame integration gives more opportunities for website design, enabling operators to implement any ideas easily. The CMS, announced two months ago, perfectly supports this integration.

In the near future, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will enable iFrame registration and authorisation. Moreover, quick deposits will become available for players.

“We are pleased that our product is developing rapidly and the new iFrame integration has already been launched. Also, with an upcoming update the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will be available to all Game Aggregator clients soon, which allow them to grow their business and strengthen their positions in the iGaming market,” commented Alexander Kamenetskyi, Product Owner at SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

The SOFTSWISS platform for online betting now covers over 180 sports, including cybersports. The sports betting software boasts a wide range of next-gen bonuses to gamify the betting process. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook will attend the SBC Summit Barcelona, which will take place on 20–22 September.

SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator: Half of players increase average bet sum after joining jackpot campaigns

Launched in October 2021, the Jackpot Aggregator is an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

To analyse the influence of jackpot campaigns on key casino indicators, the SOFTSWISS team has gathered data from its first client, the N1 Partners Group which has taken advantage of both the local and global jackpot campaigns.

Three projects of the casino group, namely Casino at N1 Bet, Fight Club, and JooCasino, operating within the Curacao jurisdiction, provided data from late November 2021 to March 2022 to showcase the impact of the solution on business growth. All the information is reflected in the product report.