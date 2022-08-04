Affilka by SOFTSWISS implements CPL commission model

The new commission plan provides additional opportunities to affiliates and operators.

Press release.- The affiliate marketing platform Affilka by SOFTSWISS broadens the capabilities of its commission constructor by adding the CPL commission model. All Affilka’s clients can now take advantage of CPL deals, allowing them to pay a fixed fee for every player registration.

The new commission plan provides additional opportunities to affiliates and operators. Unlike the CPA commission model, which requires specific actions such as a deposit or further gaming activity from players upon registration, the CPL deal provides payments for all registrations. However, operators can exclude commissions for players who have not been verified, who have another account in the casino, have been disabled, or have set a self-exclusion limit.

Affilka’s commission constructor is a flexible instrument that also allows operators to choose particular countries for CPL deals and apply a different fee rate for different GEOs if needed.

“Implementing CPL deals is another logical step in the development of our product. They offer a wealth of opportunities both for affiliates and operators. They’re great for affiliates who are just starting out in the iGaming vertical or those who want to test out new brand offers and their conversion rates as well as new GEOs” noted Anastasiya Borovaya, Head of Product at Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

And she added: “Through CPL deals, iGaming operators can increase brand awareness and attract affiliates from other niches. CPL pays less than CPA but converts better. To reap the most benefits, you need to factor in traffic quality. Luckily, our commission constructor allows you to set various rules for a CPL reward to be triggered.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS surpasses 150 clients in its portfolio

Affilka by SOFTSWISS celebrates a significant business milestone by adding 150 clients to its portfolio. This outstanding result proves that the industry community highly appreciates the team’s expertise and provides a fertile ground for further strengthening the product’s position among competitors.

Launched four years ago, Affilka has been providing high-quality service to a wide range of iGaming brands and has become the leading affiliate marketing platform in the market.

Over the past two months, Affilka has shown impressive growth and gained 10 new clients, including fast-growing crypto brands BitSpinCasino by Bitcoin.com and Flush, as well as Jeetcity Casino and others. All of them have taken advantage of the SOFTSWISS affiliate marketing platform, offering an easy integration process for clients working with both SOFTSWISS and third-party platforms, a convenient report system, and other features to build a strong and productive connection between brands and affiliates.

“Our cooperation with Affilka started not too long ago, but we can already say that integrating BitSpinCasino into the Affilka platform was seamless! The team behind Affilka has always been very proactive with everything we needed when setting up tasks from our side. At the same time, the tool itself is very user-friendly, modern, and clear. When digging deep into the numbers, it gives you the edge to report at a very high level. Tracking the tool’s precision is second to none and one you can surely rely on,” the BitSpin Casino team commented on the partnership.