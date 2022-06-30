SOFTSWISS announces a new partnership with 3 Oaks Gaming

Following the deal, 3 Oaks Gaming content will become available for iGaming projects using the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and online casino brands powered by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform.

Press release.- According to the terms of the partnership, 50+ engaging titles, including the latest Sun of Egypt 3 and Magic Apple 2, will complete the Game Aggregator line-up of more than 12,000 games.

Having started its operations at the beginning of the year, 3 Oaks Gaming has already secured its place among leading content providers in the iGaming market. The game provider offers video slots that combine engaging math and exciting promotional tools to attract multiple player segments.

“It’s a significant step for us to start a partnership with such a reliable iGaming provider as SOFTSWISS. Their solutions have a strong position in the industry and we’re sure that our content will be highly appreciated by SOFTSWISS clients and their audience,” noted Sebastian Damian, Managing Director at 3 Oaks Gaming.

“Our team is working non-stop to provide our clients with the most engaging content. 3 Oaks Gaming demonstrated rapid growth by adding a lot of captivating titles with popular mechanics such as Hold and Win throughout the last few months. We’re glad to welcome the team on board!” continued Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is an iGaming content hub offering a wide range of games for more than 300 online casino brands. Its value-adding software features and high level of customer service support allowed the product to become the Best Aggregator Platform of the Year (2022) according to EGR B2B Awards.