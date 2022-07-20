SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator: Half of players increase average bet sum after joining jackpot campaigns

The full statistics are available in the report published by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team.

SOFTSWISS shares the first results from clients connected to the Jackpot Aggregator, the company’s latest iGaming innovative product.

Press release.- Launched in October 2021, the Jackpot Aggregator is an iGaming business tool for player acquisition, engagement, and retention.

To analyse the influence of jackpot campaigns on key casino indicators, the SOFTSWISS team has gathered data from its first client, the N1 Partners Group which has taken advantage of both the local and global jackpot campaigns.

Three projects of the casino group, namely Casino at N1 Bet, Fight Club, and JooCasino, operating within the Curacao jurisdiction, provided data from late November 2021 to March 2022 to showcase the impact of the solution on business growth.

All the information is reflected in the product report. However, the most significant facts are accumulated in the article below.

Jackpot Campaigns: Player Response

According to the statistics, the number of players who participate in the jackpot campaigns is constantly growing throughout the analysed period. The data shows that jackpots are equally engaging for both loyal players and casino newcomers. Half of the users who made at least one jackpot bet were casino players registered for a month and above, while the other half is a brand new audience.

Half of the audience taking part in the jackpot campaigns makes jackpot bets only which demonstrates a conscious interest in such promo activity. Players appreciate the advantages of jackpots, often and often giving preference to those games that are included in the jackpot campaigns.

As shown in the report, 47.5 per cent of players play exclusively in jackpot games. At the same time, the share of players who regularly bet on jackpot games exceeds the share of non-jackpot players: 82.3 per cent vs. 17.7 per cent respectively.

“An unchanging task for each operator is to find effective tools to acquire and retain players. The statistics confirm that the Jackpot Aggregator is a universal solution that facilitates the growth of loyalty from both a new and already loyal audience. According to the brand’s needs at a given moment, the launch of the jackpot campaign helps to focus on a specific category of players, giving unlimited opportunities to affect the user activity and achieve significant results”, notes Aliaksei Douhin, Product Manager at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

Campaign Results: Bet Sum Growth

The difference in the individual player’s performance before and after participating in the jackpot campaigns is one of the key metrics analysed by the SOFTSWISS team for a better understanding of the solution’s influence on the user activity.

The most impressive results are the following: almost 50 per cent of players increased their average bet sum after joining the jackpot campaign. Almost half of those users demonstrate 75 per cent growth of the average wager sum.

Another indicator of player activity – the average daily number of bets – also surged after brands started their first jackpot campaign. Up to 70 per cent of players increased their number of bets per day, some of them by several times.

The full statistics are available in the report published by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team.

“Jackpot campaign operation is a multi-step process, allowing the client to consider more and more new insights about players with every new campaign. The combination of the Jackpot Aggregator team’s expertise and the operator’s experience is a crucial thing for creating unique campaigns which help to manage key brand indicators and, accordingly, affect growth”, highlighted Aliaksei Douhin, Product Manager at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is now strengthening its position in the market by launching the first global jackpot across MGA licensed brands. At the same time, the team is working on expanding the list of partners. Besides casino operators, reputable game providers, as well as game aggregators and casino platforms, will join the virtual jackpot system soon.