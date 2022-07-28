Affilka by SOFTSWISS surpasses 150 clients in its portfolio

This outstanding result proves that the industry community highly appreciates the team’s expertise.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS celebrates a significant business milestone by adding 150 clients to its portfolio. This outstanding result proves that the industry community highly appreciates the team’s expertise and provides a fertile ground for further strengthening the product’s position among competitors.

Launched four years ago, Affilka has been providing high-quality service to a wide range of iGaming brands and has become the leading affiliate marketing platform in the market.

Over the past two months, Affilka has shown impressive growth and gained 10 new clients, including fast-growing crypto brands BitSpinCasino by Bitcoin.com and Flush, as well as Jeetcity Casino and others. All of them have taken advantage of the SOFTSWISS affiliate marketing platform, offering an easy integration process for clients working with both SOFTSWISS and third-party platforms, a convenient report system, and other features to build a strong and productive connection between brands and affiliates.

“Our cooperation with Affilka started not too long ago, but we can already say that integrating BitSpinCasino into the Affilka platform was seamless! The team behind Affilka has always been very proactive with everything we needed when setting up tasks from our side. At the same time, the tool itself is very user-friendly, modern, and clear. When digging deep into the numbers, it gives you the edge to report at a very high level. Tracking the tool’s precision is second to none and one you can surely rely on,” the BitSpin Casino team commented on the partnership.

“We’re especially proud to see more and more brands that use different platforms choose Affilka as a partner,” noted Anastasia Borovaya, head of product at Affilka, and continued:

“Now Affilka is growing very fast. We’re focused on adding functionality that is in demand on the market. Our clients appreciate it, as we always consider their needs. Moreover, considering the growth in the number of clients, each project has a dedicated account manager who is always in touch with the client on all issues. This is also a reason to be proud.”

Recently, Affilka launched the Reports API feature. Many important novelties will be announced in the nearest month: affiliate cashouts with conversion to different crypto wallets and commission constructor and CPL payments are among them.

