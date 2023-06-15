Soft2Bet expands into Greece: Seizing opportunities in the growing igaming market



David Yatom, general counsel at Soft2Bet, provides an analysis of the Greek market and its great potential for the industry.

Greece is slowly growing to be a highly-promising igaming market in the eyes of many sports betting and casino companies that seek to expand their presence into this region.

This is no surprise, particularly as the online gambling sector in Greece has seen numerous significant changes in recent years. Formerly a monopoly, as time goes on, it is becoming more open, allowing for the entry of new operators. The regulations for online gambling have undergone revisions to ensure better player protection and generate tax revenues.

The online gaming licence to offer gaming services in the country takes either of the following two forms: a) Type 1 Online Betting Licence which allows operators to accept wagers on sporting or other events, fantasy sports and virtual events based on a random number generator (RNG), and b) Type 2 Licence for Other Online Games. These include casino-type games, poker and its variants, whether these are done in a live format or with the use of RNGs.

Soft2Bet’s licence allows the company to operate both a casino and a sportsbook. Having monitored the Greek market for some time now, Soft2Bet has successfully pursued an opportunity to enter Greece, joining the market in May of this year. This is a strategic move, which solidifies the company’s position on the European gambling map. Soft2Bet has big aspirations to make an impact on the Greek sports betting and casino market, as well as plans to take its partners’ gaming journey to the next level.

Among Greek players, there is a high demand for top-notch products and exceptional gaming experiences. This is precisely where Soft2Bet excels. The company delivers a highly-diverse offering that boasts a broad variety of top game providers and an impressive selection of sports, all of which deliver a truly unmatched experience for our customers.

The company’s brands also have state-of-the-art gamification features that have only grown in popularity in other markets. These will also be made available to Greek players to elevate their gaming journey.

Further to its ongoing expansion in Europe, Soft2Bet continues to be dedicated to promoting responsible gambling initiatives as we prioritise the well-being of our players and endeavour to provide a safe and secure environment where they can have a fun and enjoyable experience. This is particularly important, seeing as the online casino market in Greece is quite competitive.

Although market dynamics are always shifting with new entrants, the primary goal of all operators is to understand what their players want and adapt to market trends. Greek players tend to enjoy a variety of online casino games, including slots, table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as live dealer games. On the whole, Soft2Bet rises to the challenge of adapting its product not only to the market demand but also to the regulatory requirements. In fact, we have dedicated tech and legal teams who diligently make the necessary checks, ensuring that we pay strict attention to compliance with regulations.

David Yatom further expressed: “The future is bright for the company as it is determined to execute its original strategy of expanding its presence in regulated European markets, ensuring continuous growth while also reinforcing its position within the industry. This very much stems from its forward-thinking mindset and its ambition to tap into and cater to the changing preferences of a new customer base.

“This expansion strategy is also proof of Soft2Bet’s expertise in navigating different markets as a trusted and compliant operator, nurturing strong partnerships with regulatory bodies and creating a solid gaming experience for customers.”