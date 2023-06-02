Soft2Bet partners with RAW Arena to innovate their games catalogue

Soft2Bet partners and their players can now enjoy RAW’s games.

Press release.- RAW Arena, the aggregation business unit of the RAW Group, partners with Soft2Bet to offer RAW iGaming’s games to the Soft2Bet B2B network.

Soft2Bet, founded in 2016, quickly became a well-known platform, providing white-label & turnkey solutions in the iGaming space.

Soft2Bet partners and their players can now be entertained by RAW’s innovative and differentiated games, including the patent-pending SuperSlice & SuperTracks games, such as the recently released Thor Goes Wild, the new coming mechanic SuperStretch with Rise of Shinobi and the next patent-pending engine, SuperSymbols with Mighty Buffalo SuperSymbols as well as games from RAW Arena premium partners such as Rogue Gaming with their latest release, Wildfire West, coming June 9th.

Tom Wood, CEO of RAW said: “We are excited to have launched with Soft2Bet, one of the fastest growing B2B networks. Soft2Bets white-label and turnkey partners can now get access to our ground-breaking games and unique mechanics as well as a growing network of 3rd partner games.”

Daniel Mitton, director of Gaming & Business Development at Soft2Bet, added: At Soft2Bet we want to provide new and interesting content to our partners and collaborating with RAW will provide us with innovative games that differentiate our portfolio. We are excited to see how these new games from RAW and their partners will be received by the players.”

