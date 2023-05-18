Soft2Bet receives betting and gaming licences in Greek market

The platform provider has received clearance to enter the Greek-regulated market via two seven-year licences.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has just announced that the Hellenic Gaming Commission’s Gaming Supervision and Control Commission (the EEEP) has granted the company betting events and casino games remote gaming licences in Greece.

Following the revival of Greece’s online gaming market in 2021, this region continues to garner more and more interest from different operators. Soft2Bet has continued to rapidly elevate its presence in Europe, particularly after having secured operating licences in Ireland, Denmark, and Sweden. Of course, the Greek market has been of particular interest to the platform provider and operator group as it seeks to further expand its global foothold, choosing to open in more and more regulated markets.

After a months-long process, Soft2Bet is now among the top figures to enter the highly-regulated Greek market. Being granted entrance into such a competitive market is further proof of Soft2Bet’s commanding position in the global gaming stage. This is also highly indicative of the high standards upheld by the company’s legal and compliance departments as well as Soft2Bet’s growing abilities.

David Yatom, Soft2Bet’s Group general counsel, commented: “The issuance of our betting events and casino games remote gaming licences in Greece is a terrific step forward for Soft2Bet. We view this as a springboard for further growth and are excited to pursue additional licence opportunities in the near future.

“Soft2Bet remains focused on and committed to expanding its operation and bringing our exceptional gaming experience to even further markets across the globe. This very much highlights the company’s commitment for expenditure to even further regulated markets across Europe and around the globe. It is an additional important step in the right direction for Soft2Bet.”

See also: Soft2Bet receives Swedish B2B licence