New exciting partnership between CreedRoomz and Soft2Bet is happening

Fan-favourite CreedRoomz core games will be showcased for all Soft2Bet partners.

Both partners believe the combination is promised to bring new gaming experiences to all players worldwide.

Press release.- CreedRoomz‘s vast catalogue of live casino games is now available on Soft2Bet’s large player network thanks to a new exciting partnership.

Soft2Bet is a leading casino and sportsbook platform provider that’s known for its diverse range of top-tier titles from the most innovative game suppliers, and CreedRoomz certainly meets these criteria.

Now, fan-favourite CreedRoomz core games such as BlackJack, Roulette and show games such as Richie Roulette, Lucky 3+1 will be showcased along with specialised Asian market games for all Soft2Bet partners. The revolutionary Roba, the robot card dealer of CreedRoomz, will also breathe new life into the provider’s offerings.

Both partners believe the combination of CreedRoomz’s innovative games and Soft2Bet’s extensive network is promised to bring advancement and new gaming experiences to all players worldwide.

See also: CreedRoomz attends Peru Gaming Show