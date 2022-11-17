Rivalry launches gaming platform Casino.exe

The sports betting and media company has launched its proprietary interactive casino platform, which will initially offer four games.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry Corp has launched Casino.exe, its proprietary interactive casino platform. The platform will initially feature four new games: Penalty Shootout, Bomb Squad, Wheel of Time and Courier Sweeper. It will also offer third-party and Rivalry-developed games, including Aviator and Rushlane.

Casino.exe is a virtual interface where customers can play casino games in an interactive online environment through the interface of a vintage PC. The casino offering is available online in markets where the company operates under its Isle of Man licence. It’s expected to launch in Ontario in the coming months.

Steven Salz, Rivalry CEO & co-founder, said: “Our technology and creative capabilities continue to drive meaningful opportunities across our business where we can innovate on product and ultimately reimagine the betting experience for a younger audience that craves interactive entertainment.

“The launch of Casino.exe will allow us to further diversify our offering in a way that stays true to our brand and separates our product from others. As we scale thoughtfully into the casino segment, we’ll reduce the impact of seasonality in esports, increase customer value, and offer more stable margin profiles.”

David King, Rivalry senior manager of product design, added: “Much of Rivalry’s success is rooted in our ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of our audience whose average age is 25. Casino.exe completely redefines the traditional casino experience and puts a thoughtful and entertaining spin on it using a visual expression that our community has a shared reverence for.”

The launch of Casino.exe follows the debut of Rivalry’s first casino game Aviator. Earlier this year, Rivalry was approved to become one of the first fully registered operators of igaming and sports betting in the Canadian province of Ontario.

In October, the company announced that it had received the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. The RG Check Accreditation is one of the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario market, which opened on April 4.

Rivalry partners with Low6 to launch free-to-play games

Rivalry has announced a partnership with sports gamification firm Low6 to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.

The free-to-play contest launched on October 20 and has already registered more than 5,000 new users for Rivalry. Players predict match winners for a chance to win over $25,000 in both competitions. The firm plans to offer more free esports Pick’em contests in the future for other regulated markets.