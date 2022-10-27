Rivalry partners with Low6 to launch free-to-play games

The firms have designed a Pick’em game for esports events League of Legends World Championship and The International 11.

Canada.- Sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced a partnership with sports gamification firm Low6 to design and launch a new free-to-play Pick’em game for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship and The International 11, two popular esports events.

The free-to-play contest launched on October 20 and has already registered more than 5,000 new users for Rivalry. Players predict match winners for a chance to win over $25,000 in both competitions. The firm plans to offer more free esports Pick’em contests in the future for other regulated markets.

Steven Salz, CEO and co-founder of Rivalry, said: “Our focus is consistently centered not only on engaging our existing customers, but attracting new users onto our platform in innovative ways. Low6 has helped us deliver a high-quality free-to-play product to uniquely activate fans around two of the biggest esports events in the world and create more touchpoints to engage our users.”

Jamie Mitchell, CEO and co-founder of Low6, added: “Esports is a growing and global phenomenon, and we knew it wouldn’t be long before we branched out to include it in our inventory,” said. “We are very proud to be working with Rivalry and demonstrating the flexibility of our platform in meeting the needs of an esports audience and further underlining its ability to drive acquisition in the industry.”

Josh Turk, chief strategy officer of Low6, commented: “Rivalry is an iconic and global esports brand recognized among the next generation of bettors as the ultimate destination for online wagering. We’re excited to build upon the momentum of this partnership, connecting with esport fans worldwide and constantly evolving the gaming experience to acquire new audiences for Rivalry.”

Rivalry has received the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. The RG Check Accreditation is one of the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario market, which opened in April.

Rivalry expands product offering into casino segment

Rivalry has expanded its product offering into the casino segment. The offering comes under the group’s Isle of Man licence, with the Canadian province of Ontario expected to follow in the coming months. The casino segment launch has kicked off with Aviator. The game involves a plane that takes off and flies progressively higher, with the bet multiplier constantly increasing until the plane flies away.

The company had previously been focusing on its esports betting experience, traditional sports betting offering, and its Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG) category. Rivalry’s casino offering will complement the MMOGG category which the company created last year with the launch of Rushlane.