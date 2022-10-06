Rivalry receives RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council

The sports betting and media company has announced that it has received accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council, a requirement for igaming operators in Ontario.

Canada.- The sports betting and media company Rivalry has announced that it has received the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council. The RG Check Accreditation is one of the requirements for all igaming operators entering the Ontario market, which opened on April 4.

The RG Check programme aims to ensure standards of responsible gambling among new igaming operators. The process helps gambling venues and igaming sites evaluate, monitor, and manage all aspects of their RG strategy and operations.

Steven Salz, co-founder and CEO of Rivalry said: “Receiving our RG Check Accreditation is important for us as it signals to our customers, the gambling industry, and the gaming and esports community more broadly, our continued dedication to creating a safe environment for customers to play in.

“RG Check is the gold standard in player protection accreditation as it pertains to responsible gambling controls. It is our duty to educate and inform our players so that they can make informed decisions about their gambling play.”

“We see responsible gambling as a competitive advantage for us where we can build trust and transparency with our customers and brand partners through thoughtful and innovative tools that engage and interact with players in new and exciting ways.”

Shelley White, CEO of RGC added: “Congratulations to Rivalry on successfully completing and achieving the Responsible Gambling Council’s RG Check iGaming Accreditation for its site, Rivalry.com. Rivalry operates the first site that includes esports gambling to be awarded the Accreditation.

“This achievement is a clear demonstration of Rivalry’s commitment to player protection throughout its operations. RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and monitoring the overall effectiveness of RG programming and RGC is proud to provide ongoing support to Rivalry’s harm minimization efforts.”

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) became the first US online casino and sports betting company to receive the RG Check Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC). The firm received the accreditation for its BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com brands.

Rivalry recently expanded its product offering into the casino segment. The offering comes under the group’s Isle of Man licence, with the Canadian province of Ontario expected to follow in the coming months.

The casino segment launch kicked off with Aviator. The game involves a plane that takes off and flies progressively higher, with the bet multiplier constantly increasing until the plane flies away.

Rivalry has reported CA$5.3m (US$4.1m) in revenue for Q2 2022, an increase of 60 per cent year-on-year. Its handle was up 98 per cent at CA$38.4m and gross profit was CA$2.1m, a 206 per cent increase.

The company claims a cash position of CA$27.8m with no outstanding debt. Rivalry’s growth has continued into Q3, with a CA$23.4m handle for July, up 66 per cent from the previous month.