Rivalry expands product offering into casino segment

The games will be available in Ontario.

The first casino game to be launched is Aviator, which includes a bet multiplier.

Canada.- Sports betting and media company Rivalry has expanded its product offering into the casino segment. The offering comes under the group’s Isle of Man licence, with the Canadian province of Ontario expected to follow in the coming months.

The casino segment launch has kicked off with Aviator. The game involves a plane that takes off and flies progressively higher, with the bet multiplier constantly increasing until the plane flies away.

Rivalry co-founder and CEO Steven Salz said: “Our strategy is to continuously expand our product offering and provide our customers with fresh content that is consistent with our brand. With a strong foundation in esports betting and a growing traditional sports business, offering casino in an authentically Rivalry way is the next step for us.

“Aviator is a great selection as our first-ever third-party casino game, as it is simple, fun, easy to learn, and has a live chat element that aligns with our focus on community.”

The company had previously been focusing on its esports betting experience, traditional sports betting offering, and its Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG) category. Rivalry’s casino offering will complement the MMOGG category which the company created last year with the launch of Rushlane.

In March, the firm announced that it had added mobile esports to its sportsbook. The online operator´s customers can now wager on competitive esports played on mobile devices.

Rivalry titles currently include Bang Bang, League of Legends Wild Rift, Call of Duty Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Free Fire. In 2021, the company established a new category, Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG), with the launch of its proprietary Rushlane online casino racing game.

Rivalry posts revenue increase of 60% for Q2

Rivalry reported CA$5.3m (US$4.1m) in revenue for Q2 2022, an increase of 60 per cent year-on-year. Its handle was up 98 per cent at CA$38.4m and gross profit was CA$2.1m, a 206 per cent increase.

The company claims a cash position of CA$27.8m with no outstanding debt. Rivalry’s growth has continued into Q3, with a CA$23.4m handle for July, up 66 per cent from the previous month.

The company started gaming operations in Ontario on April 4, the first day of regulated online gaming in the province.