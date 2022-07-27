Reno’s Legends Bay Casino announces opening

The $120m new Nevada venue will open its doors on August 30.

US.- Legends Bay Casino will open to the public on August 30. Some 15 years in the planning, the $120m venue in Reno will be the first new casino in Reno since Silver Legacy in 1995. The venue will host a free firework show on Friday, September 2.

Legends Bay is integrated within The Outlets at Legends shopping centre, an open-air shopping, dining, and entertainment destination. The 80,000-square-foot venue will boast a gaming floor covering 40,000 square feet with 660 slot machines, 10 table games, and a sportsbook operated by Derek Stevens’ Circa Sports.

Olympia Gaming acquired the property for Legends Bay Casino back in 2006. The original project was cancelled during the 2007 recession and postponed again due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, last month, Legends Bay Casino received final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Garry Goett, chairman and CEO of Olympia Companies, said: “It’s an honor and a privilege for us to open the first new casino in northern Nevada in a very long time. We have been working tirelessly to bring this project to life for many years, and we are very excited to share it with the community.

“From our one of kind restaurants to the very first Circa Sports Sportsbook, we have designed Legends Bay Casino to offer the best in class in gaming, dining, and sports.”

Court Cardinal, regional president of Olympia Gaming, which also operates Casino Fandango in Carson City, said: “We are excited to welcome guests and deliver a gaming experience unlike any in the region.

“With gaming at the forefront of our vision here at Legends Bay, we are also excited to showcase our restaurants, including Duke’s Steak House, LB Grill and the Food Truck Hall. Combined with our three signature casino bars, live entertainment and the best sportsbook in town, Legends Bay Casino truly has something for everyone.”

Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 15th month

Nevada casinos saw their 15th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in May. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.3bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 6 per cent year-on-year.

Clark County accounted for 87 per cent came of the total at $1.13bn, up 7 per cent compared to the same month last year. Gaming revenue from the Strip came in at $731.5m, 11.6 per cent higher than May 2021.

North Las Vegas, however, saw revenue drop 5 per cent year-on-year to $25.4m this May. Laughlin also saw revenue dip, down 3 per cent to $46.7m.