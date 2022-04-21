Circa Sports expands to Northern Nevada in deal with Legends Bay Casino

The sports betting platform will be available at Olympia Gaming’s casino, which is expected to open nextsummer.

US.- The Las Vegas-based sports betting arm of Circa Resort & Casino, Circa Sports, is to expand its sports betting offering to Northern Nevada in a partnership with Olympia Gaming. The sports betting platform will be available at Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, East of Reno. The casino broke ground in March 2021 and is expected to open in summer.

Circa Sports CEO Derek Stevens said: “Legends Bay Casino will be a landmark opening for northern Nevada, and we are thrilled to partner with Olympia Gaming to introduce our brand to a new part of the state.

“We look forward to bringing an incredible sportsbook to the property, which will complement the other dynamic offerings Legends Bay will feature when it opens this year.”

Garry Goett, chair, CEO, and president of Olympia Companies, added: “We are proud to partner with Circa to elevate the sports betting experience at Legends Bay Casino opening this year. This gives us a one-of-a-kind sports wagering offering, and creates the premier sportsbook destination in northern Nevada.”

Circa Sports has five locations in Southern Nevada, including the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino. It offers mobile betting in Iowa and Colorado.

Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 12th month

Nevada casinos generated revenue of more than $1bn for the 12th consecutive month in February. Casinos generated $1.1bn, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. It marks a new record for the state and topped the winnings for January, despite February having only 28 days.

February 2022’s revenue represents a 44 per cent year-over-year increase from February 2021, when casinos won $772.4m. It was also up 7 per cent against February 2020 and 10 per cent on February 2019, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

See also: Circa Sports betting app arrives in Iowa