Nevada notches up another month with $1bn+ gaming revenue

Nevada has reported $1.3bn in gaming revenue for May, making it the 15th month in a row that the state has surpassed $1bn in revenue.

US.- Nevada casinos saw their 15th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in May. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.3bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 6 per cent year-on-year.

Clark County accounted for 87 per cent came of the total at $1.13bn, up 7 per cent compared to the same month last year. Gaming revenue from the Strip came in at $731.5m, 11.6 per cent higher than May 2021.

North Las Vegas, however, saw revenue drop 5 per cent year-on-year to $25.4m this May. Laughlin also saw revenue dip, down 3 per cent to $46.7m.

Table games, counter and card games win was up 10.4 per cent year-on-year to $430m, with a win percentage of 14.4 per cent. The slot machine win was at $870.1m, up 3.5 per cent with a win percentage of 7.3 per cent.

Mobile sports betting revenue was up 23.6 per cent to $16.4m. Baseball was the biggest total betting draw, followed by basketball.

For the first five months of 2022, statewide gaming revenue is up more than 22.6 per cent over 2021, which saw a single-year record of $13.4bn. Strip gaming revenue is up 40.2 per cent over 2021, which saw a record $7bn for the full year.