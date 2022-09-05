Red Rock Resorts to demolish fourth Nevada casino

The operator plans to combine the 20 acres from the Wild Wild West with an adjoining 80 acres.

Red Rock Resorts will demolish the Wild Wild West casino for future development.

US.- Casino operator Station Casinos and parent company Red Rock Resorts have announced they will demolish another Las Vegas property, the Wild Wild West casino and hotel, located near the Las Vegas Strip.

Wild Wild West will join Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson, three other Station Casinos properties that will be demolished. Red Rocks spokesman Michael Britt said it will close on Wednesday September 7 and all employees will be offered jobs at other properties owned by Station Casinos.

Red Rock Resorts president Scott Kreeger, said the demolishing would “reposition the property for future development.” and “maximise the potential of the site and the surrounding area.”

The operator plans to combine the 20 acres of land on which the Wild Wild West sits with an adjoining 80 acres for a project yet to be determined. The venue is located near the intersection of Interstate 15 and Tropicana Boulevard.

The small casino has only 164 slot machines and no table games. Its 260-room hotel is managed by outside partner Day’s Inn. Red Rock Resorts has owned the venue since 1998.

Station Casinos said on social media: “We believe that this is the right decision at the right time for this property”. Station Casinos has always adapted and grown with Las Vegas, and we will continue to grow and generate great jobs across the valley as part of our exciting development strategy over the next 10 years.”

In July, Station Casinos purchased 126 acres of land at the south of Las Vegas Strip. It paid around $172m to buy land at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue from Michael Gaughan, the founder of Coast Casinos. Station Casinos said it was “excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort.”

The news came shortly after the company announced the demolition of Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson

Station Casinos owns Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station. The group broke ground earlier this year on its Durango Casino and Resort near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

Station Casinos also started building a Wildfire Casino on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas. The one-story project is being built on five acres of land and will occupy 21,000 square feet of the property. The casino will have 150 slot machines, a restaurant, and a sportsbook.

