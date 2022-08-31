Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

It’s the 17th month in a row that the state has surpassed $1bn in gaming revenue.

US.- Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues fell 1.3 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that the state collected $90.3m in percentage fees during the month of August based on the taxable revenues generated in July. The total represents a 7 per cent decline compared to August 2021, when percentage fee collections were $97.7m.

As for sports betting, Nevada’s sportsbooks posted a handle of $419.4m, a 2022 monthly low, down 51.3 per cent from last year. The yearly revenue total has reached $14.6bn, a 29.6 per cent increase from the same seven-month period in 2021.

