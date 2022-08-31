Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

July’s Strip gaming revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year.
July’s Strip gaming revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year.
08/31/22

It’s the 17th month in a row that the state has surpassed $1bn in gaming revenue.

US.- Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 5 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues fell 1.3 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that the state collected $90.3m in percentage fees during the month of August based on the taxable revenues generated in July. The total represents a 7 per cent decline compared to August 2021, when percentage fee collections were $97.7m.

As for sports betting, Nevada’s sportsbooks posted a handle of $419.4m, a 2022 monthly low, down 51.3 per cent from last year. The yearly revenue total has reached $14.6bn, a 29.6 per cent increase from the same seven-month period in 2021.

See also: The Nevada Gaming Commission approves FanDuel sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas

In this article:
Casinos in Las Vegas casinos in Nevada las vegas Nevada Nevada Gaming Control Board

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from EMEA

Latest Casino news from North America

Latest Casino news from Asia

Latest Casino news from Oceania

Latest Casino news from LatAm & Caribbean