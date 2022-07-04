Station Casinos starts work on new Wildfire Casino in downtown Las Vegas

The one-story venue will have 150 slot machines, a restaurant, and a sportsbook.

US.- Station Casinos has started building a Wildfire Casino on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas. The one-story project is being built on 5-acres of land and will occupy 21,000 square feet of the property. The casino will have 150 slot machines, a restaurant, and a sportsbook.

Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts, runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson.

Station Casinos said in a statement: “Station Casinos is excited to bring a new Wildfire Casino with fresh new amenities to the local residents of downtown Las Vegas. As the site is under construction, we will be giving more details in the coming weeks.”

In March, Station Casinos held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its Durango Casino & Resort, expected to open in late 2023. Frank Fertitta, CEO of Station’s parent company Red Rock Resorts, and 300 team members took part in the event. The property is to be located in the southwest part of Las Vegas near Rhodes Ranch. It will occupy a 71-acre parcel on South Durango Drive near the 215 Beltway.

Dream Las Vegas to hold groundbreaking ceremony July 8

Dream Las Vegas will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on July 8 for its casino resort on Las Vegas Boulevard. The new venue will sit on five acres beside McCarran Airport. It will be the closest resort to the airport’s runways, separated by only a chainlink fence.

Branded and managed by Dream Hotel Group, the $500m property will be much smaller than other resorts on Las Vegas Boulevard with have 527 rooms. It aims to offer a boutique-style experience in an ultra-competitive market dominated by massive resorts.