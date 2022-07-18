Three Station Casinos properties to be demolished 

Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson properties will be demolished and the land sold.

US.- Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, and Fiesta Henderson – three Station Casinos properties that have been closed since lockdown for the Covid 19 pandemic in March 2020 will be demolished. The land will be sold.

Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger said in a statement: “These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures.

“We would like to recognize and thank our former Team Members who worked at these properties for making them a place where our guests always felt welcome. We are pleased that approximately one-third of the Team Members from each of these three properties are already working at another Station Casinos property, and we hope that number will grow. We also want to thank our loyal guests for their support.”

According to Kreeger, the company will reinvest in its open properties and develop more casinos in North Las Vegas and Henderson: “This strategic focus will create new and exciting amenities for our customers and job opportunities for our valued Team Members and the community,” he said.

Representatives of parent company Red Rock Resorts, said most of the closed casinos’ customers had migrated to other Station properties.

Henderson mayor Debra March said in a statement: “While we are sad to bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson, we are excited to welcome new development to Henderson that will bring economic benefits to the community.

“The Fiesta Henderson site is a prime location and we look forward to working with the land purchaser to develop a project that will bring the greatest value and benefit to Henderson residents. Kudos to Red Rock Resorts for finding positions for their displaced team members at other Station Casinos properties.”

