Station Casinos buys 126 acres for new casino south of Las Vegas Strip

The land is located at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue.

The operator plans to create a new “local and regional destination casino resort.”

US.- Station Casinos has purchased 126 acres of land at the south of Las Vegas Strip. It’s paid around $172m to buy land at the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Cactus Avenue from Michael Gaughan, the founder of Coast Casinos.

Station Casinos said it was “excited about the potential of this site as a local and regional destination casino resort.”

The news comes shortly after the company announced the demolition of three Station Casinos properties that have been since lockdown for the Covid 19 pandemic began in March 2020. Station Casinos president Scott Kreeger said in a statement: “These properties have been an important part of our business over many years, so it is not without sadness that we announce these permanent closures.

Station Casinos owns Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station. The group broke ground earlier this year on its Durango Casino and Resort near the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive.

It has also Station Casinos started building a Wildfire Casino on Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas. The one-story project is being built on five acres of land and will occupy 21,000 square feet of the property. The casino will have 150 slot machines, a restaurant, and a sportsbook.

Station’s parent company, Red Rock Resorts, runs 10 Wildfire casinos, including seven in Henderson.