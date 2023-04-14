Potawatomi Hotel & Casino launches Aruze’s “Rock Paper Scissors” slot

The Wisconsin casino is the first venue in the state to offer the slot.

US.- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has become the first casino in the state to offer the “Rock Paper Scissors” slot from Aruze Gaming. This instant-win slot machine is based on the game in which rock beats scissors, scissors beat paper and paper beats rock.

The game operates by displaying a rock symbol, a paper symbol or a scissors symbol across a 55-foot touchscreen. To win, a player has to choose the symbol they think will beat what the game will display.

Players receive a prize with each win. If a player correctly chooses a winning symbol, they will spin for one of the wheel prizes. In total, there are five wheel prizes, including two jackpots. Ties result in a rematch.

The new offering is one of Potawatomi Casino’s over 2,500 slot machines. Recently, the venue also became the first casino in Wisconsin to offer a roulette progressive.

Some weeks ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino opened its temporary sportsbook. The construction of a permanent venue is still going on in the northwest corner of the casino in the former Northern Lights Theater. The property has two temporary locations with 20 24-hour kiosks located near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and off the skywalk on the property’s second level.

Bingo returned to the Milwaukee casino after more than two years. Regular sessions started on January 4 and run Wednesdays through Sundays. Meanwhile, the property’s $100m renovation of its second level is expected to be completed in phases during the summer and fall of 2023.