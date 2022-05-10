Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino announces $100m renovation project

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is planning to transform the casino’s third floor.

US.- The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has provided an update on the $100m renovation of its third floor. Covering more than 120,000 square feet, the work will result in new gaming and gastronomic experiences scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.

“Since opening more than 30 years ago, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino has made it a priority to evolve and meet the needs of our guests,” said property CEO and general manager Dominic Ortiz. “Not only will this elevate the brand, it will further our long-standing status as the premier entertainment destination in the region as the market becomes significantly more competitive. This is just the beginning. Additional exciting changes and new amenities are in store. The best is truly yet to come.”

The renovated gaming floors will feature more than 1,800 slot machine stations, including a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats,” a first for Potawatomi, and an array of 4K televisions. Guests will also find cashier stations and a brand-new Fire Keeper’s Club booth.

As for the new gastronomic offer, new dining options include Rock & Brews, a restaurant chain founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons from KISS with 17 current locations. Stanley and Simmons are scheduled to appear at a groundbreaking for the new restaurant on Friday.

The new space also will include a Starbucks and three quick-service food and beverage stations where guests can dine or have food delivered to their gaming station. The skywalk and entry area will be revamped to feature modern décor, LED lighting, video walls and sound system throughout the third floor.

“This project is another example of how we are continuing to invest in and better the communities that we call home,” Forest County Potawatomi chairman Ned Daniels Jr. said. “We are excited to bring these new experiences to our guests and to continue our role as the top entertainment destination in Wisconsin.”

Greenfire Management Services of Milwaukee, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Potawatomi Business Development Corporation, is teaming with Gilbane Building Services as the general contractors on the project. I-5 will serve as architect.

See also: Wisconsin’s Potawatomi Hotel and Casino to offer sports betting