Potawatomi Casino is first in Wisconsin to introduce roulette progressive

US.- The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is the first casino in Wisconsin to offer a roulette progressive. The new game is much like the traditional version, except that it allows players to make an additional wager to potentially win a huge jackpot.

Those who want to play for the progressive jackpot, which sits at a minimum of $10,000, will place an additional $5 bet on the sensor. The dealer will lock the bets and then the game is played as normal. The dealer will then generate two random numbers. If a winning number is the target, this will trigger the Bonus Spin, a new component of the game.

The Bonus Spin features two wheels and several options for players to win. The game’s smaller inside wheel spins first. Anyone who hit the target and has placed a bet of $5 is guaranteed to win one of the amounts listed, between $35 and $125.

One of these players will also be chosen at random to be in the “hot seat” and will be able will spin the outside wheel to win an additional amount, from $150 up to the progressive jackpot of at least $10,000 if they land on the three diamonds.

At the end of 2022, the Potawatomi Casino announced that bingo would return to the venue after more than two years. Bingo started at the venue more than 30 years ago but wasn’t offered since 2020. It made its return to the property for New Year. Regular sessions started on January 4 and run Wednesdays through Sundays.

In May, the venue provided an update on the $100m renovation of its third floor. Covering more than 120,000 square feet, the expansion is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023. It is also to construct a permanent sportsbook.