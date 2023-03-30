Potawatomi Hotel & Casino temporary sportsbook opens today

Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson will place the first bet.

US.- Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is to open its temporary sportsbook today (March 31). The construction of a permanent venue is still going on in the northwest corner of the casino in the former Northern Lights Theater.

The property has two temporary locations with 20 24-hour kiosks located near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and off the skywalk on the property’s second level. The opening ceremony at 10am was to include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a first bet placed by Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson. After that, the sportsbook will open to the public.

The casino says the new facility will offer a safe and secure environment for sports enthusiasts to place bets and enjoy games. Guests will be able to place bets, including in-play betting, on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and hockey.

The property’s $100m renovation of its second level is expected to be completed in phases during the summer and fall of 2023.

A year ago, the Forest County Potawatomi Community signed a compact with the state of Wisconsin to allow in-person sports gambling at its two casinos. The amendment signed by governor Tony Evers is similar to agreements with the Oneida Nation, which runs what had been the only sportsbook in Wisconsin until today, and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin.

