Potawatomi Hotel & Casino to relaunch bingo sessions

Regular sessions will begin from January 4.

US.- The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has announced that bingo will return to the venue after more than two years. Bingo started at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino more than 30 years ago but hasn’t been offered since 2020. It will make its return to the property for New Year.

Regular sessions will start on January 4 and run Wednesdays through Sundays. Pre-sale began yesterday (December 13). Tickets can be purchased at the bingo reservation booth, with only 600 seats on sale.

In May, the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provided an update on the $100m renovation of its third floor. Covering more than 120,000 square feet, the expansion is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023.

The renovated gaming floors will feature more than 1,800 slot machine stations, a new bar with 28 bar-top “slot seats,” a first for Potawatomi, and an array of 4K televisions. Guests

Earlier this year, the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Wisconsin signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise the Milwaukee Brewers.

Kenosha County residents support new Hard Rock Casino in Wisconsin

In October, a poll showed that most Kenosha County residents are in favour of a Hard Rock International casino. The poll conducted by the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin’s gaming commission showed 60 per cent of residents support the project, while 25 per cent showed opposition.

Another survey suggested that the Kenosha casino has higher levels of support when other counties, Racine, Waukesha, and Milwaukee, are accounted for. A separate poll of the four-county region showed support at 60 per cent and opposition at 15 per cent.